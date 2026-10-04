UK’s Green Party adopts ‘Zionism is racism’ resolution; calls for Palestinian state in place of Israel

The Green Party of England and Wales adopts a resolution equating Zionism with racism at the party’s annual convention in Brighton.

The move, which calls for Zionism to be “treated as any other form of racism,” passes 1,022 to 813.

The motion claims that Zionism “privileges one ethnic group on the basis of the subjugation of others.”

“This motion is aimed at the political ideology and practice of Zionism, as defined, and not at the religious or ethnic background of those who may identify as Zionists. Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews,” it says.

“Zionism, as defined above, will be treated as any other form of racism, and this motion will be implemented by the anti-racism policy working group as appropriate and in accordance with its ordinary practice,” reads the motion.

The Greens also call for a Palestinian state in place of Israel “with equal rights for all.”

Green Party chief Zack Polanski, who is Jewish, did not take part in the vote.

In response, Israel says the party is now “a body that gives legitimacy to terrorism.”

“The Greens have adopted not only the green of Hamas, but also its ideology: the elimination of the State of Israel through armed struggle,” the Foreign Ministry retorts.

In a statement, the ministry says that the resolution “legitimizes armed struggle, calls for a Palestinian state ‘from the river to the sea’ — meaning the destruction of the State of Israel — and labels as ‘racist’ the aspiration of the Jewish people for self-determination.”

The Foreign Ministry calls for every party in Britain, especially the ruling Labour Party, to reject the resolution.