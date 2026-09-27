Explosive-related arrests near air base used by US being probed by UK counterterror police

British counterterrorism police are taking the lead in an investigation into the arrest of several men over suspected explosives offenses near a Royal Air Force base used by US bombers in the Iran war.

Gloucestershire police say the men were detained on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act, and that army bomb-disposal experts are examining several vehicles.

A major incident has been declared and aerial footage from Sky News appears to show a bomb disposal robot roaming between three white trucks. The rear doors of two of the vans were open and large black items could be seen scattered around.

Police say the situation appears to be “contained” but do not confirm the arrests are linked to the base, though the proximity of RAF Fairford has raised speculation of a link.

Residents in a number of properties in Whelford, western England, have been taken to a nearby leisure center.

Whelford is near Fairford, a base that American forces have used for strictly limited strikes during the war with Iran. The UK government has allowed the American military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.

The arrests come at a time of heightened tensions around the threat from hostile states to the UK, with Russia and Iran among those that have used proxies to commit crimes on their behalf on British soil.

Britain’s Defense Secretary Wes Streeting thanks the emergency and specialist teams who responded to the incident.

“We can be reassured that this is being dealt with,” he says.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is receiving updates on the situation, his office says.