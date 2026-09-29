Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Netanyahu calls for book to be thrown at Jalud rioters

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:43 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns overnight violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank overnight, calling for the perpetrators to be persecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The small number of rioters does not represent the law-abiding settler community in Judea and Samaria,” he says in a statement released by his office, referring to the West Bank. “They do it a grave injustice and interfere with our forces as they carry out their mission.”

Netanyahu has regularly downplayed settler violence as a marginal concern, claiming that nearly all incidents are the work of a few hundred wayward youths.

“I stand behind the IDF and Border Police personnel who are working to thwart terrorism and protect security,” he continues, “and I call on law enforcement authorities to prosecute the rioters to the fullest extent of the law.”

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