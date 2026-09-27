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Hamas commander involved in holding 9 Israeli hostages is killed in Gaza strike — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:09 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages in captivity was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip last week, the military and Shin Bet announced.

The Tuesday strike in northern Gaza killed Muhammad Hamad Muhammad Ghabain, who the IDF says was involved in holding hostages Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Keith Siegel and Alon Ohel in captivity.

Recently, Ghabain was involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, and in restoring Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the IDF says, adding that he was killed to “remove the threat he posed.”

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