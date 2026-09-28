Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount: We can rejoice in many things that have happened since Oct. 7

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visits the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem, where he says there’s a lot to be happy about since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre.

“October 7 was massive and enormous pain, great pain. But today, three years later, on the holiday of Sukkot, a holiday of joy, we can rejoice in many things that have happened since then,” he says.

Despite the Hamas rampage, today, Israel “are the masters of the Temple Mount. We are the masters of the prisons. We turned the lives of terrorists into hell.”

“We distributed guns, opened civilian security squads. Three years later, the nation of Israel is on the road to total victory,” he says, praising his policies.

Jews are officially barred from praying at the mount, which was the location of the two Jewish holy temples in ancient times and is Judaism’s holiest site. Muslims revere the mount as the Noble Sanctuary, and it is the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Israel maintains overall security at the site, while the Waqf, an Islamic body, administers religious activities.

But Ben Gvir, who oversees the Israel Police, has repeatedly declared that Jewish prayer is now allowed at the site, despite statements to the contrary from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

בן גביר בהר הבית: "השביעי לעשירי היה כאב עצום, כאב גדול. אבל היום, שלוש שנים אחרי, חג סוכות, חג של שמחה, ואפשר לשמוח על הרבה דברים שקרו מאז. החמאס רצה להביס אותנו, 'טופאן אל-אקצא' הם קראו לזה. והיום, אנחנו בעלי הבית בהר הבית! אנחנו בעלי הבית בבתי הכלא. הפכנו את החיים של המחבלים… pic.twitter.com/QD4DU4Sc3F — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) September 28, 2026