UK’s FM Miliband tells delighted party confab: Our move to sanction settlers has ‘mobilized the international community, country after country’

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband calls the suffering imposed on Palestinians by Israel’s government “a stain on the conscience of the world.”

Received with standing applause at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Miliband says that the government headed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reset its approach toward Israel and the Palestinians.

“We call out ethnic cleansing by the settler terrorists in the West Bank,” he says. “We call out the evidence of war crimes in Gaza. We call out Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.”

Miliband stresses that the UK will ban trade with Israeli settlements: “We will disrupt the supply lines of British finance, British construction and British services for illegal settlements.”

He says that London’s decision to sanction Israelis living over the Green Line “mobilized the international community: country after country.”

The UK’s top diplomat condemns “Hamas’s murderous attack on October 7th,” and says that the Labour Party “will always recognize the threats Israel faces and stand emphatically against those who seek its destruction.”

At the same time, he says, Hamas’s invasion of Israel in 2023 “cannot justify the suffering the Netanyahu government has inflicted in Gaza and the West Bank. This suffering is a stain on the conscience of the world.”

He also talks tough against the Islamic Republic.

“We will stand up to prevent a nuclear Iran through economic sanctions,” says Miliband. “We will act against the proxies of Iran. And we will continue to isolate Iran so that they reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”