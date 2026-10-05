Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026
IDF checking report of attempted car-ramming in West Bank
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it received a report of an attempted car-ramming near the West Bank Palestinian town of Bani Naim.
No injuries were caused to Israelis in the incident, which is under further review, the army says.
“IDF troops were dispatched to the scene,” the military adds.
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