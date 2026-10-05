Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

IDF checking report of attempted car-ramming in West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:29 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it received a report of an attempted car-ramming near the West Bank Palestinian town of Bani Naim.

No injuries were caused to Israelis in the incident, which is under further review, the army says.

“IDF troops were dispatched to the scene,” the military adds.

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