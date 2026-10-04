Flavio Bolsonaro leads incumbent Lula in partial Brazil poll results
Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, opens a wide lead ahead of incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in partial results from today’s election.
With results in from around a quarter of the country’s electronic ballot boxes, Flavio Bolsonaro has about 51% to Lula’s 41%, while several other candidates stand in the single digits.
Opinion polls ahead of the election showed Lula slightly ahead, and a likely run-off for the candidates on October 25.
To win in the first round, a candidate must score more than 50% of the vote.
Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, is monitoring the vote count in Brasilia, while Lula is following from Sao Paulo, where he is scheduled to lead a march of supporters later.
Flavio Bolsonaro was a little-known senator a few months ago when his father anointed him his political heir, unable to run himself as he serves a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after losing a 2022 election bid.
The 80-year-old Lula is seeking a fourth term at the helm of Latin America’s biggest nation, a major leftist bastion in a region engulfed by a conservative wave in recent months.
IDF troops shoot dead suspect who tried to breach army post in south Syria, says military
IDF troops shot dead a suspect who tried to breach into an Israeli army post in southern Syria a short while ago, the military says.
The IDF says troops identified the suspect trying to enter the post and moments later, the soldiers opened fire, killing him. The military does not say if the suspect was armed.
No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.
The IDF has been deployed to nine posts inside southern Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, mostly within a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the border between the countries.
US removes all bombers from British air base targeted by a suspected terror attack
The US Air Force has brought home its bombers stationed at a US run military air base in England used to strike Iran following an investigation into a planned terror attack at the RAF Fairford base.
The bombers were redeployed back to their home bases in the United States, according to a Pentagon official who was not authorized to discuss sensitive military movements and spoke today on condition of anonymity.
Aviation watchers such as the Military Air Tracking Alliance have observed dozens of B-52 and B-1 bombers operating out of RAF Fairford since the opening days of the Iran war. Observers noticed a host of B-1 bombers fly out of the base today.
Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu to a televised debate before election
Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot calls on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face him in a televised debate ahead of the October 27 election.
In an official letter, Yashar says, “A person who wishes to lead is obligated to give full, direct, and honest answers to the voters.”
Netanyahu has avoided debates in previous election cycles.
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel