Hamas official says Gaza leader Ali al-Amoudi survived Israeli attempt to kill him

Top Hamas official Ghazi Hamad tells Al Arabiya that Ali al-Amoudi, the terror group’s de facto leader in Gaza, “survived the Israeli assassination attempt” on him a few days ago.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight Friday-Saturday targeted Amoudi, with Palestinian media reporting five people killed, including a number of women.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the strike targeted Amoudi while he was residing in an apartment “used for terror activity, inside a residential building,” and that it took steps to “minimize harm to civilians as much as possible.”

Amoudi has emerged as a central figure following the killing of senior Hamas leaders, and now effectively manages the terror group’s affairs in the Strip, particularly the work of its political bureau.