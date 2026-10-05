Hamas official says Gaza leader Ali al-Amoudi survived Israeli attempt to kill him
Top Hamas official Ghazi Hamad tells Al Arabiya that Ali al-Amoudi, the terror group’s de facto leader in Gaza, “survived the Israeli assassination attempt” on him a few days ago.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City overnight Friday-Saturday targeted Amoudi, with Palestinian media reporting five people killed, including a number of women.
The Israel Defense Forces said that the strike targeted Amoudi while he was residing in an apartment “used for terror activity, inside a residential building,” and that it took steps to “minimize harm to civilians as much as possible.”
Amoudi has emerged as a central figure following the killing of senior Hamas leaders, and now effectively manages the terror group’s affairs in the Strip, particularly the work of its political bureau.
The Times of Israel Community.