Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 5, 2026

Flavio Bolsonaro leads incumbent Lula in partial Brazil poll results

By AFP Today, 1:02 am
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Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives to vote during general elections in Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2026. (AP/Lucas Landau)
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives to vote during general elections in Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2026. (AP/Lucas Landau)

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, opens a wide lead ahead of incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in partial results from today’s election.

With results in from around a quarter of the country’s electronic ballot boxes, Flavio Bolsonaro has about 51% to Lula’s 41%, while several other candidates stand in the single digits.

Opinion polls ahead of the election showed Lula slightly ahead, and a likely run-off for the candidates on October 25.

To win in the first round, a candidate must score more than 50% of the vote.

Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, is monitoring the vote count in Brasilia, while Lula is following from Sao Paulo, where he is scheduled to lead a march of supporters later.

Flavio Bolsonaro was a little-known senator a few months ago when his father anointed him his political heir, unable to run himself as he serves a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after losing a 2022 election bid.

The 80-year-old Lula is seeking a fourth term at the helm of Latin America’s biggest nation, a major leftist bastion in a region engulfed by a conservative wave in recent months.

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