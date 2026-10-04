Flavio Bolsonaro leads incumbent Lula in partial Brazil poll results

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, opens a wide lead ahead of incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in partial results from today’s election.
With results in from around a quarter of the country’s electronic ballot boxes, Flavio Bolsonaro has about 51% to Lula’s 41%, while several other candidates stand in the single digits.
Opinion polls ahead of the election showed Lula slightly ahead, and a likely run-off for the candidates on October 25.
To win in the first round, a candidate must score more than 50% of the vote.
Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, is monitoring the vote count in Brasilia, while Lula is following from Sao Paulo, where he is scheduled to lead a march of supporters later.
Flavio Bolsonaro was a little-known senator a few months ago when his father anointed him his political heir, unable to run himself as he serves a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup after losing a 2022 election bid.
The 80-year-old Lula is seeking a fourth term at the helm of Latin America’s biggest nation, a major leftist bastion in a region engulfed by a conservative wave in recent months.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel