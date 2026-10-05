Reports: Settlers torch several vehicles, attack homes in southern West Bank; no known injuries

Palestinian media report that settlers set fire to several vehicles and attacked a number of homes in the area of the village of Samu, south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Footage appears to show an attempt to set fire to one of the homes as well. The extent of the damage to the house is not yet clear.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or arrests, which are highly rare in instances of settler violence, even though they take place on a daily basis.

عاجل | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات ويهاجمون منازل بمنطقة "وادي جحيش" في بلدة السموع، جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/JOyfS6fMQ7 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 5, 2026