Masked Jewish assailants attacked Arab Israeli workers from an electric company on Saturday as they carried out maintenance work in the Ramallah-area village of al-Mughayyir, in the central West Bank, according to Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces, and Palestinian media.

The three wounded men, Arab Israelis, worked for an East Jerusalem-based electric company. Channel 12 and Haaretz reported that one of the men was seriously wounded while the other two were lightly hurt, though this was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

Reports said the workers had come to fix the results of previous vandalism by Jewish extremists. Kan and Channel 12 said the work had been coordinated days ahead of time with Israeli authorities, but that the IDF had failed to secure the area, which sees settler attacks on a regular basis.

The IDF condemned the “indiscriminate violence against innocent people,” acknowledged having been notified ahead of time and admitted a faulty security assessment, while at the same time alleging that the activity had not been coordinated with all relevant bodies.

Footage from the attack showed multiple assailants wearing black masks and hoodies and wielding metal rods.

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The windshield of a truck the workers used was smashed.

תראו האירוע המטורף הזה של מחבלים יהודים ליד הכפר אל מועייר סמוך לרמאללה:

רעולי פנים מגיעים על טנדר עם מוטות ברזל ואלות ומכים עובדים של חברת חשמל הפלסט' שהגיעו *בתיאום מראש* עם צה"ל לעבודות תשתית.

3 פצועים, אחד קשה.

וזה אירוע שפיקוד מרכז הכיר – ולא נערך.

עוד מחדל של אבי בלוט. pic.twitter.com/zAG7oJ9N6H — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) November 28, 2026

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Police officers accompanied by the IDF gathered evidence and testimony on the scene, police said.

The Jerusalem District Electric Company, an East Jerusalem firm that also services West Bank localities, confirmed to The Times of Israel that the workers who were attacked were its employees.

The company had said on Facebook on Thursday that it would carry out work in al-Mughayyir, possibly alerting the attackers.

JDECO is a private company based in East Jerusalem that purchases electricity from Israel to supply East Jerusalem and localities in the West Bank.

According to the military, following an assessment regarding the expected work “and analysis of potential friction,” several Border Police teams had been deployed nearby to prevent “criminal, violent and terror-related incidents.”

However, no force was stationed adjacent to the location of the electrical work to identify the incident in real time, according to the army.

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“The work had been coordinated with only some of the relevant authorities,” the army said, adding that “as it involved work by Israelis, no demand was made for a close security escort,” and instead only “area-wide security was provided.” It was not clear whether the army meant that the electric company had not made the demand, or rather that no demand was made by security bodies overseeing the matter.

The military also did not explain what further coordination should have been carried out.

The IDF said troops immediately rushed to the scene following reports of the attack, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Chief of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, held an assessment with senior military, police and Shin Bet officers on the incident, the military said, and “security forces will act swiftly and decisively to locate and arrest the suspects.”

The IDF said that it “strongly condemns the incident and views any manifestation of violence with great severity,” calling it a “deliberate attack and indiscriminate violence against innocent people.”

On Friday, several outlets reported that Defense Minister Israel Katz had recently rejected a renewed request by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to authorize administrative detention orders against Jewish extremists suspected of attacks in the West Bank, amid an ongoing fight between the police and the military over who should be in charge of tackling surging settler violence.

An administrative detention order enables authorities to hold suspects considered a security threat, without charge, for extended periods. Katz halted the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish Israelis in November 2024 and has repeatedly boasted of having taken the step while increasing the tool’s use against Arab suspects.