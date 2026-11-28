Pirates from Somalia hijacked a UAE-based ship off Yemen’s coast after disguising themselves as fishermen and hiding among the Somali community in Yemen, security officials say.

Piracy has seen a resurgence in the waters off the Horn of Africa, with at least 16 attacks since April, the highest level since 2013.

British maritime agency UKMTO said a cargo ship had been boarded by assailants some 120 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Yemen’s Balhaf.

Three security officials in the Somali state of Puntland — home to the main network of pirates — say that it was the MV Marsa Virgo, a ship owned by Marsa Ocean Shipping, based in the United Arab Emirates, and operating under the Panama flag.

It was hijacked by six Somali gunmen who left Puntland in a fishing boat and made their way across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen, according to the security officials who tracked their movements through sources in the Somali community.

The security officials say there were 19 crew members onboard the MV Marsa Virgo, and that all had locked themselves in a safe room.

Their account could not be independently confirmed.