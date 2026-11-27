Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas is set to publicly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization Saturday at 8 p.m., potentially removing one of the biggest obstacles to his party joining a government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies accused the Arab party leader of seeking to deceive the opposition bloc.

The anticipated declaration comes as Eisenkot races to assemble a coalition with nine days remaining in his mandate. He had made recognition of Hamas as a terror group and a commitment to its destruction a condition for any party joining his government. Abbas had repeatedly said he wanted Ra’am to participate in the next coalition.

Hebrew media reported Friday that Abbas is expected to state publicly that he recognizes Hamas as a terror group in an interview on Channel 12.

“On Saturday night, my interview with [journalist] Dana Weiss will be broadcast on Channel 12 news,” Abbas said in a statement. “I will address the definition of Hamas.”

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He added that reports should address only “my words in the interview, and not other words attributed to me.”

Abbas — who was part of the government from 2021-2022, a rare step for an Arab party — had previously said he wanted his party to be part of the next governing coalition. Ahead of last month’s election, a Jewish candidate, Yoav Segalovitz, ran with Ra’am, in a bid to broaden its base and signal its willingness to have a role in government.

יו״ר רע״מ, מנסור עבאס, בהודעה לתקשורת: במוצאי שבת ישודר ריאיון שלי עם דנה ויס בחדשות 12, שבו אתייחס לסוגיית הגדרתו של חמאס. אני מבקש להתייחס אך ורק לדברים שאמרתי בריאיון, ולא לדברים אחרים המיוחסים לי pic.twitter.com/29sab4r5EJ Advertisement — מוחמד מג'אדלה محمد مجادلة (@mmagadli) November 27, 2026

Until then, a major obstacle to that goal had been Abbas’s refusal to explicitly define Hamas as a terror group. While he had condemned acts of terror, including the October 7, 2023, onslaught, he had said that refraining from designating the organization as a terror group allowed him to be a “bridge” and also shielded his family from danger.

The other Arab-led party, the Joint List, has also not publicly recognized Hamas as a terror group.

Abbas’s declaration could satisfy Eisenkot’s condition, giving Ra’am an avenue into a government led by him and possibly handing him the votes he needs to unseat Netanyahu.

Two weeks earlier, Hebrew media reported that Abbas had told figures in the anti-Netanyahu bloc that he was prepared to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for “genuine partnership.” Abbas declined at the time to publicly confirm the report, but reiterated that Ra’am had accepted the dismantlement of Hamas under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and “rejects and condemns all forms of terrorism.”

The sit-down interview with the Ra’am leader is set to air on Channel 12 on Saturday evening. A teaser for the interview showed Weiss, the interviewer, asking him to confirm the meaning of a blurred text on a laptop screen, then later asking, “Have you reconciled yourself to the possibility that this step you’re taking could cost you your life?”

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“I’ve reconciled myself to it,” he replies.

A report in Ynet about the impending declaration noted that Ra’am’s entry into an Eisenkot government would still not be a sure thing, and that the party was demanding that Eisenkot to meet its policy demands, foremost among them fighting crime in Arab municipalities.

“We won’t be the ones to hold up the formation of a government if we can ensure that the rights of the Arab community will be addressed from day one,” he said in a radio interview.

Eisenkot is also holding coalition talks with the Haredi United Torah Judaism party. He has signed coalition deals with the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu. Another opposition party, B’Yachad, is considered aligned with him, though its leader, MK Naftali Bennett, has signaled his preference for a unity government with Likud.

The coalition effort advanced further Thursday, when Abbas predicted that the next government would include Eisenkot’s four-party bloc, Ra’am and UTJ, with the Joint List providing outside parliamentary support. Later that night, senior rabbis from UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction reportedly gave the go-ahead for the party to formally open coalition talks with Eisenkot.

Netanyahu allies accuse Abbas of deception

Allies of Netanyahu scoffed at the reports that Abbas planned to publicly recognize Hamas as a terror group, accusing the senior Arab politician of making the declaration solely in order to deceive Eisenkot and undermine the country.

Friday comments from Netanyahu’s Likud party as well as his top allies castigated Abbas as a danger to the country. In a statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Abbas’s strategy and that of Hamas were “completely identical.” Multiple politicians said that the statement would be an instance of “taqiyya,” a concept often cited by anti-Muslim activists alleging that Islam allows its adherents to lie in order to further their ends. Netanyahu cited the concept in a speech at the Knesset earlier this month.

“In a moment, the Israeli public will watch an empty performance by Mansour Abbas, written by the left-wing bloc,” Likud said in a statement, calling Abbas’s anticipated declaration “lip service.”

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It claimed that Abbas chaired an organization affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which “stands for the principle that in order to defeat the infidels, you’re allowed to lie to them.”

“Now he will say anything in order to allow the left to race toward a destructive government dependent on him,” the statement said, referring to the anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot. The statement added that an Eisenkot government would partner with parties that “want to destroy the State of Israel from the inside.”

In his statement, Katz said that Abbas joining the government would represent “the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood and Arab nationalist forces into the Israeli governmental system,” born of “jealousy and personal hatred toward Benjamin Netanyahu as an alternative to ideology and seeking the good of the country.”

In his own statement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich invoked the “taqiyya” concept and wrote, “Abbas wants to enter the government in order to destroy Israel from the inside, and for that purpose, he will tell any lie they ask him to.”

מנסור עבאס לא גילה פתאום אחרי 3 שנים שמי שאנס, טבח, שרף, התעלל וחטף הוא ארגון טרור. מנסור עבאס יודע מה זה ״תקייה״ ויודע שמותר באיסלאם לשקר בשביל להשמיד את מדינת ישראל, והוא גם יודע שליברמן, בנט ואייזנקוט ימכרו את מדינת ישראל בשביל שלטון. הוא שקרן, לא מאמינים לו. זהו תמרון… pic.twitter.com/jIT1tSrtGO — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 27, 2026

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also joined in accusing Abbas of engaging in “taqiyya,” saying the Ra’am leader “knows that in Islam it is permitted to lie in order to destroy the State of Israel,” and calling the anticipated declaration a “disgusting political maneuver.”

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“He is a liar. No one believes him,” Ben Gvir wrote, accusing Eisenkot of being willing to “buy the act” in order to form a government, and vowing to fight its establishment.

Ra’am, which was a member of Israel’s governing coalition from 2021 to 2022, is a historically Islamist party. Ahead of the election, Abbas declared that the party would separate from its religious leadership and embrace a civic identity, alongside adding Segalovitz, a former Israel Police higher-up, to its slate.