The youngest son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya survived an Israeli assassination attempt overnight in the Gaza Strip, according to a senior official in the terror group and a media report.
Sky News Arabia reported earlier that an Israeli strike hit an apartment in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, aimed at al-Hayya’s last living son.
The strike reportedly wounded six Palestinians.
Hamas official Bassem Naim is quoted by Palestinian media as saying that al-Hayya’s son and family “survived a Zionist assassination attempt.”
The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.
One of al-Hayya’s sons was killed in an Israeli strike in May. Another was killed in Israel’s botched assassination attempt on Hamas leaders in Doha in September 2025, and two more were killed in past Israeli attempts on the elder Hayya’s life, in Gaza strikes in 2008 and 2014.
The strike comes as the White House and the Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the fragile Gaza truce, has upped its efforts to push Israel toward advancing plans to begin rehabilitating and rebuilding Gaza, a step that Jerusalem insists can only take place after Hamas gives up its weapons.
It also comes as a series of strikes has killed three of the terror group’s senior officials in as many days, prompting a statement of protest from al-Hayya.
“The equation of killing and siege is unacceptable under the agreement,” al-Hayya said in a statement.
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