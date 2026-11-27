Four Hamas weapon depots across the Gaza Strip were bombed by the Israeli Air Force last night, the military says.

The IDF says the sites were used by Hamas to store weapons and arms-producing lathes.

Ahead of the strikes, the military says it issued warnings to Palestinian civilians in the area.

צה"ל ושב"כ השמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברחבי רצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו ברחבי רצועת עזה אמש והשמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה ששימשו את הזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. מחסני אמצעי הלחימה איחסנו נשקים ומחרטות שנועדו לשמש את מחבלי החמאס לקידום מתווי טרור נגד… pic.twitter.com/WgKPfhK3Fq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 27, 2026