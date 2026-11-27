The Adalah legal aid organization said it filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Police Investigations Thursday, accusing officers of assaulting two Arab brothers from Lod who were at the Bat Yam promenade with their wives last Friday.

The officers later held the brothers at the Bat Yam police station overnight and made derogatory comments about Arab political parties’ success in last month’s election, the complaint said. An officer who led one brother into the holding cell was said to have told him to “tell Tibi to get you out of here,” referring to veteran Arab MK Ahmad Tibi, a frequent target for right-wing condemnation.

According to the complaint, three brothers were sitting in the promenade parking lot, while their three wives walked along the beach, when a motorcyclist with a helmet over his face pulled up at the parking lot and demanded the brothers show their IDs.

The motorcyclist claimed to be a Bat Yam city inspector, but showed no ID, the complaint said. When one of the brothers said they would show ID only to a police officer, the motorcyclist kicked him to the ground and began to pull out a gun, the complaint added.

The brother got up and ran toward a police car on the other side of the parking lot, but on his way was tackled by more than 10 uniformed police officers and fell to the ground, according to Adalah.

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When another brother tried to tell the officers to stop, they tackled him to the ground too and bound both brothers’ hands with zip ties, the legal group said, adding that the attack caused fractures in the second brother’s leg.

The three sisters-in-law returned from the beach, saw the commotion and started recording, said the complaint, which included the cellphone footage.

It showed officers surrounding the brothers and placing their knees on the brothers’ heads, pressing them to the ground.

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One video, captured by the wife of the brother who was said to have suffered fractures, showed an officer pushing her away.

Soon afterward, when she called her mother to report what happened, the woman fainted and had to be hospitalized, the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the complaint said, the two brothers were put in a police car, where officers beat and tased them, and were taken to the police station, where they were accused of assaulting a police officer at the promenade. It added that the brother who suffered fractures was unable to sit and had to lie on the floor, as his brother improvised a splint for him with an undershirt.

Tibi strongly condemned the incident in an X post Thursday, writing that the family felt “humiliated and enraged.”

Tibi said the family alleged that at the station, officers demanded that one of the men insult his brother. When he refused, they allegedly took him into a bathroom, where there were no cameras, and beat him severely.

Tibi said he had raised the case in the Knesset before visiting the family in Lod.

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“An Arab family going out for a walk is not a police target,” Tibi wrote. “A uniform is not a license for abuse, and a badge is not a certificate of immunity.” He said the brothers had been released without charges and vowed to demand accountability for all of the officers involved.

Tibi called the officers “Ben Gvir’s police,” referring to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who oversees the police, describing their conduct as that of “criminals in uniform” who were “taking out their racism on Arab families.”

Earlier this month, Ben Gvir denounced the Knesset’s 19 Arab lawmakers as “supporters of terror” and “supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah,” saying they should be “thrown out” of parliament and calling them “a danger to Israel.”

שלושה אחים ממשפחת מוקבל בלוד יצאו עם נשותיהם לטיול בבת ים. הטיול הסתיים ברגל שבורה של מוחמד, בחבלות, בזעם ובתחושת השפלה קשה. על פי עדות המשפחה, אזרח חבוש קסדה ניגש אליהם ודרש תעודות זהות. הם השיבו: ״אתה לא שוטר, תביא שוטרים״. השוטרים הגיעו, ואז החל מסע האלימות: מכות קשות לאחים,… pic.twitter.com/miUDfXt4yC — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) November 26, 2026

The complaint comes after several recent cases in which police have been accused of using excessive force against Arab citizens.

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In October, footage showed a police officer sitting on an Arab bus driver on a Jerusalem sidewalk and handcuffing him after police said the driver had entered a crowded intersection and repeatedly refused to identify himself. The driver was later released after being identified and issued a violation

In September, the Department of Internal Police Investigations questioned a Border Police officer who shot and killed an Arab man in Umm al-Fahm after a car chase; police said the officer opened fire after being attacked by the driver, who was reportedly unarmed.