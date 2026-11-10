Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

In tirade against ‘terrorist’ Arab MKs, Ben Gvir claims election was ‘stolen’; opposition MK: Ben Gvir is Knesset’s only convicted terror supporter

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Otzma Yehudit party chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside members of his party, at the party’s election headquarters in Modiin, on Israel’s general election night, October 28, 2026. (Flash90)
Otzma Yehudit party chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside members of his party, at the party’s election headquarters in Modiin, on Israel’s general election night, October 28, 2026. (Flash90)

Far-right Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claims that the 19 lawmakers from the Arab-led parties are supporters of the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups.

“I am excited to be here and to be sworn in to the Knesset for a third time. I like it less that there are 19 supporters of terror, supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah, in the Knesset,” says Ben Gvir, who has a record of convictions for incitement to racism and supporting a terror organization.

“They need to be thrown out,” he says, adding that his party is proposing a law that whoever is not “loyal” cannot vote.

“They are a danger to Israel,” says Ben Gvir.

The Otzma Yehudit minister claims that the “election was stolen” and says that he hopes there will be a fresh round of voting.

Israeli police, overseen by Ben Gvir, reportedly believe there is little evidence to support an investigation by the Shin Bet security agency into alleged foreign interference in last month’s election.

B’Yachad’s Ram Ben Barak, responding to Ben Gvir, says: “The only convicted terror supporter in the Knesset is Itamar Ben Gvir.”

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