Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, says he longs for a unity government, but that he is not willing to accept one at any price, and suspects that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag out coalition talks to force another election.

“Since the election results came out, *all* of my efforts have been directed toward one thing: establishing a broad unity government led by Gadi Eisenkot,” Kahana writes on X, including the asterisks.

He adds, “All I have been taught, every stage of my life, cries out one word: unity! But not at any price.”

Kahana says his party cannot let Netanyahu run out the clock until another election is called. Eisenkot was given the first chance to form a government, but that mandate runs out in nine days unless President Isaac Herzog grants him an extension.

“Unfortunately, at this moment I have the sense that Netanyahu is trying to play for time and lead us to more elections, while he stays caretaker prime minister,” Kahana wrote. “We cannot allow that to happen. There is nothing I want more than a broad unity government. Hopefully Netanyahu will understand the significance of this moment.”

Kahana’s post comes after Yashar signed coalition agreements with fellow opposition parties Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats, and has begun to allocate future ministerial posts.

The statement also comes shortly after reports that Mansour Abbas, chair of Ra’am, an Arab-led party that also opposes Netanyahu, is set to declare that he recognizes Hamas as a terror group, which could pave the way for the party to enter an Eisenkot government.