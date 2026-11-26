Emirati airline flydubai has resumed ticket sales for flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv starting next Thursday, December 3, nearly two months after suspending operations following an attempted terror attack aboard one of its planes.

An Israeli source with knowledge of the details confirmed Thursday to The Times of Israel that the return of the airline was approved following Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s decision this week to let flights resume, subject to clearance from the Shin Bet, Mossad and National Security Council.

The source added the approval was made “under new security arrangements,” while Israeli carriers remain unable to fly to Dubai.

The move comes after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry figures returned from talks in Dubai with Emirati aviation officials on implementing security measures that would let both flydubai and Israeli carriers resume flights between the countries.

Flydubai’s flights to Israel were suspended on September 30 after an Omani co-pilot on a Tel Aviv-bound flight assaulted his Indian captain and tried to crash the plane and kill everyone on board before the captain and several Israeli passengers restrained him.

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Flydubai previously operated 10 daily flights from Tel Aviv, making Dubai a hub for many Israelis heading to popular Asian destinations, including Thailand, the Philippines, China and Japan.

Israeli authorities had initially barred the Dubai-based state carrier from flying to and from Tel Aviv at least through December 15.

Israel has imposed stricter security screening requirements on pilots and crew of foreign airlines flying to or over the country in the wake of the flydubai near-disaster. The security issues have also delayed Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir from resuming flights to the United Arab Emirates, making Etihad, which flies to Abu Dhabi, the only carrier flying between the UAE and Israel.

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The Israeli airlines’ flights to and from Dubai were halted by Emirati authorities at the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran in late February and have yet to resume.

Sharon Wrobel contributed to this report.