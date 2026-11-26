Dozens of Haredi men and boys are protesting at Jerusalem’s Bar Lev Junction against military enlistment, footage shows.

Police say protesters blocked traffic and that officers declared the gathering illegal, used force to disperse the crowd and arrested a rioter who allegedly attacked an officer.

הפגנה בבר אילן ירושלים | הפגנה של ציבור חרדי כעת ברחוב בר אילן בירושלים, ברקע המעצרים האחרונים. pic.twitter.com/0kjU81A0ML — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) November 26, 2026

Haredi media reports the protest today was organized by students of Rabbi Moshe Tzedakah, head of the flagship Haredi Sephardi yeshiva Porat Yosef in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The protest reportedly follows the arrests in recent days of several Haredi yeshiva students for failure to enlist, including a Porat Yosef student who was arrested in northern Israel on Sunday night and sentenced to 20 days in military prison.