Turkey’s defense minister will visit the United States next week for talks expected to focus on Ankara’s efforts to secure the removal of US sanctions on its defense industry, a ministry spokesman says.

Yasar Guler is due to meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington during an official visit from November 30 to December 3, the spokesman says.

Turkey hopes Washington will lift sanctions imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

The United States imposed the sanctions in 2020 and removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, saying the presence of the S-400 could enable Russia to gather intelligence on the aircraft’s capabilities.

Ankara is also seeking to finalize a deal to purchase US-made F-16 fighter jets.