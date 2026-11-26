Anti-Zionist activists post footage of a performance that portrays Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading US leaders in a feast of bloody babies.

The performance echoes the centuries-old antisemitic blood libel.

The activists say they staged the display, called “Friendsgiving Dinner,” outside Union Station, in Washington, DC, ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The video shows actors wearing masks, led by Netanyahu and Jeffrey Epstein characters, eating infants and drinking blood at a table.

An actor portraying US President Donald Trump, sitting next to Netanyahu, raises a wine glass of fake blood, with red smeared around his mouth. Other actors portray US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Democratic predecessor, Antony Blinken.

They dip fake, bloody baby body parts into cups of blood and an eviscerated baby doll lies on a platter of salad. The Epstein and Netanyahu characters read a book titled, “Epstein’s Files: An Israeli spy’s secret guidebook to blackmailing and controlling America.”

They are served by another actor, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, confined in chains and manacles, with an Israeli flag muzzling her mouth.

A sign on the table says, “The Satanic Elite: Secret Occult Orders that Rule the World,” and the menu includes “pedophilia pie” for dessert and the “blood of Gaza” as a drink.

A “certificate” displayed on the table accuses “satanic” Israel of “organ theft.”

The footage is posted by activists who have staged several similar displays in Washington, DC, in recent years.

The blood libel, the false allegation that Jews murder and consume non-Jewish children, originated in medieval Europe and has caused periodic mass violence against Jews for centuries.