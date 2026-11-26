PARIS, France — French far-right leader Jordan Bardella on Thursday faced new accusations of having made antisemitic remarks as a teenager in conversations online, which he denied and said were part of a “persecution campaign.”

The 31-year-old top ally of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, of the National Rally party, faced allegations in September that he made conspiracist comments about Jewish people on Facebook in 2013, when he was a teen.

Bardella, who is tipped to become prime minister if Le Pen wins next year, has denied those allegations, which date back to when he was an activist for the National Front — the far-right party’s former name.

Investigative website Mediapart and daily Le Monde on Thursday published what they described as more antisemitic comments Bardella made in private Facebook conversations with a high school acquaintance the year he turned 18.

Bardella on Thursday denied writing the comments attributed to him and denounced what he called the media’s “persecution campaign.”

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Mediapart said it had seen the comments when it broke the story in September, but had not published further excerpts in order to protect the identity of the outlet’s source.

The acquaintance then agreed to share the unpublished remarks in order to show that Bardella was lying when he rejected the initial accusations, the investigative outlet and Le Monde said.

In the latest bout of comments, he allegedly wrote that “it is Zionists who head banks,” adding that those bankers seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as capital.”

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The reports said elements of the conversations seemed to confirm that Bardella was their author, including comments about his teachers as well as other details about his parents, and a stint teaching French to foreigners that he mentioned in his 2024 autobiography.

Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart.

According to the September report by Mediapart, Bardella wrote in a chat, among other comments: “The Jew has to dominate other peoples, crush them, and rob them; a Zionist is necessarily a Jew, and fundamentally so.”

Le Pen has long sought to rid the RN of the toxic legacy of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, a man convicted of antisemitism who once called the gas chambers of the Holocaust a mere “detail” of history.

Bardella has been instrumental in this effort, visiting Israel in 2025 — the first such trip by a French far-right leader — to demonstrate the RN’s non-antisemitic credentials.

He was invited by Amichai Chikli, Israel’s firebrand minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism. After the September accusations, Chikli defended Bardella as “one of the clearest voices in Europe against Hamas.”

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Chikli and Bardella met while attending CPAC, an annual right-wing conference in Washington, in February 2025.

During his visit to Israel the following month, Chikli accompanied Bardella on a visit to the location of the Nova music festival and other areas in southern Israel that were ravaged by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, onslaught that sparked the Gaza war.