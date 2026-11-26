Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says two tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman’s Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route.

One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards says in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi is quoted in state media saying the force is using heavy firepower to keep the strait closed to put pressure on the US economy and defend Iran.

Iran has long said that vessels cannot safely transit the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Tehran, citing the threat of its sea mines among other risks.

Maritime security agencies, however have frequently reported incidents involving ships in the region as strikes by unknown projectiles, although they tend to cover fewer incidents than the number reported by the Guards and do not always align.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near a tanker about 50 nautical miles west of Dubai on Thursday.