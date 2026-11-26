The IDF said it killed a senior Hamas official responsible for managing the terror group’s banks and investment network in an airstrike in the central Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday-Thursday, as Palestinian reports said two Israeli strikes killed at least five people across the enclave.

The strike in Deir al-Balah killed Khaled Abu Nada, who headed Hamas’s economy and education portfolios, along with his wife. The army said that as part of his role as head of Hamas’s economic affairs, Abu Nada was responsible for managing Hamas’s banks and investment network, and he “directed funds toward terror and Hamas’s military buildup, while residents of the Gaza Strip paid the price.”

“His killing deals a blow to the economic operations of the Hamas terror group and its ability to formulate economic policy, thereby undermining the organization’s ability to maintain its financial capabilities and build up its strength,” the military said in a statement.

Palestinian reports previously identified Abu Nada as deputy education minister. Israel does not distinguish between the military wing of Hamas and its political bureau, considering all branches of the group as part of the same terror infrastructure.

????ارتقاء الدكتور خالد أبو ندى وزوجته في استهداف شقة سكنية غرب دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة وهو من سكان رفح pic.twitter.com/OsMInytSeE Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 26, 2026

According to Palestinian sources, the strike hit a residential building in the central Strip and also injured several others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, in their own statement, said the killing of Abu Nada was “part of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials of the organization.”

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“Around 80 Hamas terrorists have been killed over the past month, and our forces will continue to thwart and exact retribution against every terrorist in the terror organization,” the joint statement added.

In a separate Israeli strike overnight, Palestinian media reported that three people were killed in Gaza City’s coastal Shati camp.

According to the Shehab news agency, an Israeli drone fired on a group of people gathering in the western Gaza City neighborhood, killing three and wounding several more.

The IDF did not immediately comment on the strike.

While a 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, it allowed Israel to continue strikes aimed at thwarting attacks planned by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists. Israel has since conducted strikes targeting a series of senior Hamas officials, as well as terrorists who took part in the October 7, 2023, onslaught that launched the Gaza war.

This week, Israeli strikes killed the director of Hamas’s internal security in the northern Gaza Strip, and his likely replacement, within 24 hours.

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Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint that envisions gradual Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. But Hamas has also rejected calls from the US-backed Board of Peace to disarm.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials – whose figures are not verified and don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed during that time, including one by friendly fire and two in an “operational accident,” along with one civilian Defense Ministry contractor.