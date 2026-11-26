Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it has resumed coalition talks with The Democrats, days after negotiations were cut off.

On Tuesday, Democrats head Yair Golan announced that it was freezing talks with Yashar over forming a government, in protest of Yashar’s ongoing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud over a possible unity coalition deal.

Yashar says that “marathon discussions to reach a coalition agreement” with the Democrats will take place today.

There is no immediate comment from The Democrats.

It is unclear what prompted the resumption, as Yashar’s talks with Likud are continuing, but it could signal progress on a dispute between the parties over the distribution of ministerial posts.

According to reports, Golan has demanded one of the three most senior cabinet positions — in defense, finance or foreign affairs — but they are earmarked for Avigdor Liberman’s and Naftali Bennett’s parties. In compensation, Golan is thought to be seeking both the justice and education portfolios. Eisenkot is expected to offer the party only the national security portfolio, which Golan reportedly considers insufficient.