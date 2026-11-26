Alleged crime boss Eran Hiya has been returned to Israel after being extradited from the United States following a lengthy legal battle, Hebrew media reports.

Hiya, whose father Eitan Hiya was nicknamed “The Israeli Godfather,” is wanted in Israel on charges of attempted murder, evidence tampering and other accusations surrounding his alleged gangland activity, according to court filings in the Southern District of New York.

תמונות ראשונות מרגע ההסגרה של ראש ארגון הפשע ערן חייא שעושה את דרכו לישראל מארצות הברית. לפני מספר שעות קיבלו אותו לידיהם לראשונה אחרי 8 שנים נציגים של משטרת ישראל שהגיעו לארצות הברית. כאן בתמונה בשדה התעופה בניו יורק pic.twitter.com/7HRepIOByl — אלי סניור (@SenyorEli) November 26, 2026

Authorities say he is suspected of plotting to kill rival Israeli crime boss Eli Musli. According to Israeli police, Hiya’s organization made several attempts on Musli’s life, including planting explosives under his car, as part of an ongoing underworld feud.

He has been on the run from Israel since 2018, police say.

Hiya was arrested in 2024 while in Malaysia and deported to the US, which prosecuted him over a fraudulent passport as Israel sought his extradition, which was finalized earlier this month.

A video shared by Israel’s police force shows officers receiving Hiya at Ben Gurion airport and handcuffing him on the tarmac.

לאחר מצוד בינלאומי – ראש ארגון הפשיעה ערן חייא הוסגר לישראל, בהובלת היחידה המרכזית של מחוז ת"א בתום פעילות מורכבת וממושכת של משטרת ישראל בשיתוף מחלקת תיאום מבצעי בחטיבת המודיעין, המחלקה הבינלאומית בפרקליטות המדינה ורשויות האכיפה בארה"ב, נחת הבוקר בישראל העבריין הנמלט וראש ארגון… pic.twitter.com/G2Qps6BBOz — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 26, 2026