Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Man found shot to death inside car in central Israel
A young man has been found with fatal gunshot wounds in the central Israeli town of Qalansawe, police say, in what appears to be the latest gangland-style killing in an Arab community.
The man, said to be in his 20s, was found inside a vehicle and was declared dead at the scene by first responders, according to Hebrew media reports.
Police say they are investigating the death as a criminal slaying.
Nearly 250 people have been murdered in Israel so far this year, according to the Haaretz broadsheet, with Arabs making up the vast majority of the victims.
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