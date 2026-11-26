A young man has been found with fatal gunshot wounds in the central Israeli town of Qalansawe, police say, in what appears to be the latest gangland-style killing in an Arab community.

The man, said to be in his 20s, was found inside a vehicle and was declared dead at the scene by first responders, according to Hebrew media reports.

Police say they are investigating the death as a criminal slaying.

Nearly 250 people have been murdered in Israel so far this year, according to the Haaretz broadsheet, with Arabs making up the vast majority of the victims.