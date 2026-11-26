Anti-Zionist protesters scuffle with police during a rally in a Jewish neighborhood in New York City.

The hardline anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda organized the rally to protest an event marketing real estate in Israel at a kosher deli in Midwood, Brooklyn.

Protesters target the real estate events that sometimes include properties across the Green Line.

The real estate protests take place in Jewish areas, or outside synagogues, and tend to draw Jewish counter-protesters, leading to more vitriolic protests.

Video from the scene shows the protesters shoving metal police barricades as officers struggle to push back.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters SHOVE barricades as police struggle to keep them in place while Essen Deli event attendees leave the event protesters describe as "Land Sale" – Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/XurcX8zqSU — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

“Fuck you Zionist pigs,” one of the protesters shouts, according to the footage.

Another shouts, “Fucking Nazi pieces of shit,” at Jewish men leaving the event.

“Intifada revolution,” the protesters chant.

The protesters hold signs against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Anti-Zionist groups have targeted Mamdani in recent weeks due to his perceived support for law enforcement.

Other video shows Jewish counter-protesters lighting a Palestinian flag on fire, chanting, “Burn that shit.”

The pro-Israel counter-protesters wave Israeli and American flags and chant, “USA,” the video shows.

NOW: Pro-Israel supporters light a Palestine flag on fire outside of Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn as the two sides clash during Palestine "Land Sale" Protest pic.twitter.com/v2ZQx6QIe8 — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

Other videos show the two sides shoving each other and shouting as the Jewish crowd chants, “Am Yisrael chai.”

Police are also seen scuffling with the anti-Zionist protesters as several are arrested.

NOW: Clashes and multiple ARRESTS outside Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn, where Pro-Palestine protesters called for action against "Land Sale" pic.twitter.com/RVEOPyKumM — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

At least one protester waved a flag for the Hezbollah terrorist group, according to the Yeshiva World News media outlet.

The rally is the first significant anti-Zionist protest since Mamdani announced sweeping changes to the NYPD’s handling of protests last week, although those changes have not yet taken effect.