Former deputy attorney general Raz Nizri on Wednesday urged prosecutors to withdraw key charges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial and seek a plea deal in Case 1000, also known as the gifts case, blaming what he called “groupthink” for the prosecution’s handling of the proceedings.

At the same time, Nizri, who served as deputy attorney general from 201 to 2022, rejected claims by Netanyahu and his allies that the cases against him were fabricated for political reasons.

Nizri, who opposed charging Netanyahu with bribery in Case 4000 and indicting him in Case 2000, also called for an internal review of the prosecution’s handling of the trial. He said the lengthy proceedings had caused considerable damage to the country and undermined public trust in the law enforcement system.

His remarks, in separate interviews Wednesday with Channel 12, i24NEWS and the Globes financial daily, came hours after the judges presiding over Netanyahu’s trial cast heavy doubt on the prospects of a conviction in Case 4000 and questioned whether the allegations in Case 2000 even constituted a criminal offense. The judges also suggested that the prosecution seek an agreement with the defense in Case 1000.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara told the judges in response that she and the prosecution would consider their recommendations, but rejected a proposal by Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad to immediately sit down in the courthouse to negotiate an agreement.

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Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in all three cases against him, as well as bribery in Case 4000.

Case 4000, also known as the Bezeq-Walla case, is the most serious of the three. Netanyahu is accused of authorizing regulatory decisions that financially benefited Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch in return for favorable coverage on the Walla news site, which Elovitch also owned.

Case 2000 concerns Netanyahu’s alleged attempt to reach a quid pro quo agreement with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon (Noni) Mozes for positive media coverage in exchange for legislation weakening its rival, Israel Hayom.

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Case 1000 revolves around allegations that Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, illicitly received expensive gifts from wealthy benefactors and that Netanyahu improperly provided assistance to one of them.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing in all three cases.

‘I don’t work for the king’

Nizri told Channel 12 Wednesday that the prosecution had been driven by a mistaken understanding of the case and “groupthink.” He stressed, though, that he did not believe the law enforcement system was corrupt.

Asked whether he believed Netanyahu had been deliberately framed for political reasons, Nizri said he would have spoken out at the time had he believed that to be the case.

“I am a professional, not a political figure,” he said. “I never was and never will be. I don’t work for the king. I work for the kingdom.”

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Nizri argued that prosecutors had focused on certain testimony and failed to see the bigger picture, recalling heated disagreements among senior legal officials in the discussions leading up to Netanyahu’s indictment in 2019.

He urged Baharav-Miara and the prosecution to follow the judges’ recommendations, drop the charges he said were unlikely to lead to convictions and seek a plea deal in Case 1000.

Nizri noted that, unlike in the other two cases, the judges had not expressed doubts about the merits of Case 1000.

Nizri departed from the Justice Ministry in January 2022 after he did not make the shortlist of candidates to succeed then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit.

Weeks later, Channel 13 quoted a senior coalition member as saying that then-justice minister Gideon Sa’ar, at the time a political rival of Netanyahu, had passed over Nizri because Nizri was seen as too lenient toward Netanyahu in his criminal case.

Sa’ar, now foreign minister in Netanyahu’s government, backed Baharav-Miara for the position instead.

Former justice minister Dan Meridor, who served on the attorney general selection committee, told Channel 12 news in 2022 that claims Nizri had been left off the shortlist for being too conservative were inaccurate.

Calls for prosecution to listen to judges

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Speaking to i24NEWS on Wednesday, Nizri noted that the judges had first expressed doubts about the bribery charge in Case 4000 in June 2023 and had reiterated their concerns about six months ago. He added that the judges had also proposed criminal mediation about two years ago.

Nizri said the prosecution had repeatedly ignored the judges’ recommendations and that he believed the judges had summoned Baharav-Miara on Wednesday because they wanted her to hear their concerns firsthand.

“After the judges said clearly today that there is no reasonable prospect of conviction on the charges they mentioned, I think it would be right to know when to cut your losses,” Nizri said.

He said the case reflected longstanding structural problems in the State Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, including an inability to acknowledge mistakes and accept criticism.

Nizri also said he hoped that prosecutors would withdraw the charges in Cases 2000 and 4000 and conduct an internal review of their handling of the proceedings.

Pursuing the case and appealing to the Supreme Court would further damage the country as well as the prosecution and the law enforcement system, he continued.

In his interview with Globes, Nizri acknowledged a sense of professional satisfaction that the position he had taken seven years earlier, against the views of some 20 prosecutors and senior legal officials, had received backing from the three judges on Wednesday.

However, he expressed frustration that much of what he described as damage to the country over the past seven years might have been avoided.

“I very much hope that the attorney general and the prosecution will not again dig in their heels and will understand that they must come to their senses,” he told Globes.

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Nizri stressed his support for a strong and independent law enforcement system. However, he said the prosecution’s insistence on maintaining its position had severely undermined public trust in the system.

Longstanding opposition to key charges

Nizri served under Mandelblit when Netanyahu was indicted in 2019. In his interview with Channel 12, Nizri explained why he had opposed charging Netanyahu with bribery in Case 4000 and bringing any charges against him in Case 2000.

Nizri said he had never ruled out the possibility that favorable media coverage could constitute bribery, but argued that an unprecedented case such as Case 4000 required especially strong evidence, which he believed was lacking.

“I said at the time: There is golden evidence in Case 2000, but there is no crime,” Nizri said.

He said the recording of the conversations between Netanyahu and Mozes raised serious issues warranting public scrutiny, investigative reporting or a state comptroller’s report. Still, Nizri said he did not believe the case established that a criminal offense had been committed.

In a pair of interviews in July 2022, as he prepared to leave the Justice Ministry, Nizri said he stood by his position that Netanyahu should not have been charged with bribery in Case 4000 and should not have been charged at all in Case 2000.

Nizri also backed a plea bargain in 2022, arguing that it would benefit the public by easing tensions surrounding the trial.

Despite his disagreements with then-attorney general Mandelblit, Nizri defended the process that led to Netanyahu’s indictment. He also described some of the premier’s attacks on the judicial system as “false, dangerous and incendiary because they undermined the basic foundations of the rule of law and democracy.”

In July 2023, Nizri again called for a swift plea deal in Netanyahu’s trial to bring an end to what he called the “lunacy” that had gripped Israel for the previous four years.

His July 2023 remarks came weeks after the judges told the prosecution and the defense behind closed doors that they believed the bribery charge against the prime minister would be difficult to prove.

Asked by Channel 12 on Wednesday whether he might become the next attorney general, Nizri said the question was irrelevant and that he was not considering the position.

Nizri, now a senior partner at the Firon law firm, also told Channel 12 that he was providing legal advice to Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party in its discussions with ultra-Orthodox parties over a military conscription law.

Eisenkot, who was given the mandate to form a government after the October 27 general election, has been holding informal talks with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party. His mandate is currently set to expire on December 6.

Nizri clarified he was not involved in the political aspects of the negotiations and that his legal positions would not change as a result of his work for the party.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.