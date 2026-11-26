Palestinian media reports that the overnight Israeli strike in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah killed Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy minister of education in the Hamas government, along with his wife.

The military said it carried out a strike on a “senior” Hamas operative, with further details to be provided later.

????ارتقاء الدكتور خالد أبو ندى وزوجته في استهداف شقة سكنية غرب دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة وهو من سكان رفح pic.twitter.com/OsMInytSeE — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 26, 2026