Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Overnight IDF strike in Gaza said to kill Hamas education official and his wife
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports that the overnight Israeli strike in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah killed Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy minister of education in the Hamas government, along with his wife.
The military said it carried out a strike on a “senior” Hamas operative, with further details to be provided later.
????ارتقاء الدكتور خالد أبو ندى وزوجته في استهداف شقة سكنية غرب دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة وهو من سكان رفح pic.twitter.com/OsMInytSeE
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 26, 2026
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