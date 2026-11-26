Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Palestinians report three killed in Gaza City strike
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media report that three people were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City’s coastal Shati camp, bringing the overnight death toll in the Strip to five.
The IDF has not yet commented on the strike.
Earlier, the military said it struck a senior Hamas operative in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, where Palestinian media reported that the deputy education minister in the Hamas government and his wife were killed.
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