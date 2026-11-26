The IDF says the Hamas government official killed in an airstrike in the central Gaza Strip overnight was responsible for managing the terror group’s banks and investment network.

The strike in Deir al-Balah killed Khaled Abu Nada, who headed Hamas’s economy and education portfolios according to Israel, along with his wife.

Palestinian reports had identified Abu Nada as deputy education minister.

The army says that as part of Abu Nada’s role as head of economic affairs, he was responsible for managing Hamas’s banks and investment network, and he “directed funds toward terror and Hamas’s military buildup, while residents of the Gaza Strip paid the price.”

“His killing deals a blow to the economic operations of the Hamas terror group and its ability to formulate economic policy, thereby undermining the organization’s ability to maintain its financial capabilities and build up its strength,” the military says in a statement.

Israel does not distinguish between the military wing of Hamas and its political bureau, considering all branches of the group as part of the same terror infrastructure.