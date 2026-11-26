Two Iraqi men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting attacks on synagogues for a “pro-Iranian terrorist group,” prosecutors said Thursday.
The two, named only as Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., were held in the western cities of Heidelberg and Cologne respectively in an operation that also saw raids at 17 locations in various regions.
According to the arrest warrant, Mostafa Al-R. is acquainted with Mohammad Al-Saadi, who is on trial in the United States on terror charges.
Saadi is alleged to be a key figure in a group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah (HAYI), which emerged after the outbreak of the war in Iran this year and is believed to be behind attacks against US, Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe from March 2026 onwards, according to prosecutors.
Saadi and Mostafa Al-R. are accused of founding a separate organization at the end of 2025, of which Ameer J. was also a member, to raise funds and recruit people for attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
Prosecutors say that “unidentified perpetrators traveled to synagogues in Cologne and another European city on two consecutive nights at the end of March 2026 — presumably carrying explosive devices,” on the organization’s behalf.
The attacks were not carried out, for reasons that are not yet clear.
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