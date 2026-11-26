Footage obtained by The Times of Israel shows a bulldozer demolishing part of a home that settlers had previously forced a family out of in the village of Jalud overnight.

It is unclear who is behind the demolition. The area is subject to a closed military zone order barring Israelis and foreign nationals from entering.

The IDF has yet to comment.

After being forced out over the summer, the Tubasi family attempted to return home in September following the High Court of Justice ruling that the state must ensure the conditions necessary for them to do so.

During the attempted return, settlers set fire to the house and injured Border Police officers who were escorting the family.