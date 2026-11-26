United Torah Judaism reportedly says it would not support the appointment of Democrats MK Gilad Kariv as education minister in a prospective government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, in a move that could complicate efforts to nail down agreements within Eisenkot’s camp.

UTJ, which is informally discussing the possibility of backing an Eisenkot government, rejects Kariv on the grounds that he is a Reform rabbi, the Haredi news site Kikar HaShabbat reports.

“It was agreed that Kariv would not serve as education minister. It simply won’t happen. They understood that we have an absolute veto on this,” a senior official in UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction tells the Haredi outlet.

Eisenkot, who is trying to hash out ministerial appointments among the parties in his bloc, has agreed to the demand while reserving four ministerial portfolios for UTJ and fellow Haredi party Shas, the report says.

UTJ denies negotiating possible cabinet posts with Eisenkot.

The report comes after Yashar announced it was resuming discussions with the Democrats amid an ongoing dispute over what cabinet posts the party will get.

The Democrats have been promised the national security portfolio but are seeking a higher-level position, such as the Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry or Education Ministry.

The party froze talks on Tuesday, ostensibly in protest of Yashar’s ongoing unity talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, though the portfolio dispute is thought to have been a factor as well.

The reported UTJ veto lends weight to speculation that disagreements over the distribution of ministerial portfolios and concessions to the ultra-Orthodox parties at the Democrats’ expense may have contributed to the breakdown in negotiations.

Yashar is engaged in intensive though informal negotiations with UTJ over a military draft framework that would effectively preserve sweeping exemptions for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students. Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of Degel HaTorah’s leading spiritual authorities, has also demanded that any future government preserve the religious status quo, which grants Orthodox Judaism a monopoly over key aspects of religious life in Israel and does not recognize non-Orthodox streams.

According to the Ynet news site, Eisenkot is looking to nail down coalition agreements within his four-party bloc by the weekend by finalizing the distribution of cabinet posts. Once secured, he will focus on bringing in partners from outside his bloc, including the ultra-Orthodox, to gather enough support for a governing coalition.

In a further indication of the priority Eisenkot is placing on securing Haredi support for his government, he is reportedly reserving the health and housing portfolios for UTJ and the interior and religious services portfolios for Shas, despite the latter’s repeated refusal to join an Eisenkot-led coalition.

While Yashar is not engaged in coalition negotiations with Shas, the decision to reserve portfolios for the party appears to reflect hopes that it will join the government after its formation should UTJ enter the coalition first. Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, a longtime close ally of Netanyahu, is reportedly facing growing pressure from within his party’s rabbinic leadership to follow UTJ’s lead.