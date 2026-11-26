A northern Israel man has been charged with plotting to kill a Border Police officer from his hometown of Kaukab Abu al-Hija and attack Israeli troops at a bus stop near a neighboring Jewish community, in an Islamic State-inspired plot, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office says.

The suspect, Ahmed Mansour, was arrested by police and the Shin Bet on October 20, months after he aborted the attack plans for logistical reasons. He is indicted at the Haifa District Court on two counts of preparing to carry out aggravated terrorist murder, each of which carries 15 years in prison. Prosecutors also ask the court to keep Mansour in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

According to the indictment, Mansour, 23, “consumed a large amount of online content from Islamic State and Hamas between October and December last year,” and decided in January this year to attack Israeli troops near the town of Manof “for the sake of the Palestinian people.”

Mansour is alleged to have surveilled the Manof Junction bus stop at least seven times, and the Border Police officer in his hometown at least 10 times.

Mansour allegedly planned to break into the officer’s car when he stopped at a local bakery in the morning on his way to work and then ambush the cop, stab him, snatch his weapon and go into hiding, the indictment says. Mansour shelved the plan because he couldn’t work out an escape route, prosecutors say.

At the bus stop, Mansour allegedly planned to snatch a soldier’s gun and open fire, then escape with the weapon and hide “until the establishment of a large Islamic state on the territory of the State of Israel.”

Mansour didn’t carry out the Manof attack plan because he noticed there were security cameras at the bus stop, and because he was unable to find equipment or accomplices, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say Mansour targeted Manof specifically because “in his view” the community is built on land that used to belong to his family, the indictment says.

Manof, established by South African Jewish immigrants in 1980, is built on land of the Palestinian village of Mi’ar, whose residents fled or were expelled in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence.