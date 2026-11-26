AL-BAB, Syria (AFP) — In northern Syria, Umm Mohammed, 22, is hoping authorities will make legal changes to allow her two young daughters, born to Iraqi and Chinese Islamic State fighters, to have Syrian nationality.

Thousands of Syrian women married foreigners, including jihadists, during Syria’s more than 13-year-long civil war, but many unions were not officially registered in the chaos.

Now, with many foreign fighters killed or missing, their children are in limbo without official documents or access to government services, nearly two years after the war ended when Islamists overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

“Hundreds or even thousands of children born to Syrian mothers and foreign fighters” face barriers to legal identity and “are at great risk of statelessness,” a recent report from the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria warned.

Social Affairs Minister Hind Kabawat this month said a ministerial committee had been studying a proposal to amend legislation from 1969 in order to grant Syrian nationality to children of women married to non-Syrians under certain circumstances.

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Rights activists have called the reform long overdue. But questions remain about who exactly would be affected, particularly in the case of children of jihadists from foreign countries that refuse to take their citizens back, and who are only entitled to hold their father’s nationality under current Syrian law.

Some two dozen states worldwide do not allow women to pass their nationality to their children, according to the UN refugee agency.

Syria only allows women to do so in exceptional circumstances, such as if their husband is stateless.

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Married at 13

Umm Mohammed fought back tears as she told AFP she had been married off at 13 to an Iraqi jihadist and later had her first daughter, now aged seven.

Requesting to be identified by a pseudonym, she said that after her husband was killed in eastern Syria, an area where ISIS established its strongholds during the war, she was married to a Chinese jihadist with whom she had her second daughter.

“The hardest thing to face today is the difficulty in registering the girls at school or for (health) services,” Umm Mohammed said, wearing a niqab, at the center of the NGO Syria Steps in Al-Bab, in the country’s north.

“The lawyer told us that they can’t get identity documents because they were born” to foreign fighters, she added.

Umm Mohammed said neither husband got to see their daughter before they were killed.

Attempts to contact her Iraqi husband’s family were in vain, and she doesn’t know who her Chinese husband’s relatives are.

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Syria’s social affairs ministry and interior ministry did not respond to an AFP request for comment on who would be eligible to obtain Syrian nationality under the proposed amendments, which will eventually require parliamentary approval.

But lawyers and rights activists told AFP that the beneficiaries would mostly be children born to Syrian women married to Arab nationals, including Palestinians, Jordanians and Iraqis, as well as those wed to non-Arab foreign citizens.

‘Just a photo’

Syria requires marriages to be officially registered in order to record births and issue certificates.

That means even some children born to Syrian fathers lack documentation due to the war.

The UN commission’s report said some 8,837 previously unregistered Syrian children obtained birth certificates last year.

The process is even more complicated when proving marriage and paternity from a foreign father is difficult.

The UN commission urged Syrian authorities to reform the nationality law and “consider provisional legal measures allowing all Syrian women to register the children in their own name” and to pass on their nationality while proceedings on proving the father’s identity are pending.

In Al-Bab, Syria Steps is trying to help around 100 struggling wives of foreign jihadists, including Umm Mohammed.

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“We have cases where the wife doesn’t even know her husband’s (real) name… or maybe has just a photo of a document sent by his family,” said activities coordinator Hiam Haj Ali.

Others don’t know their husbands’ fate, she told AFP.

Social Affairs Minister Kabawat said of the draft law that “no child in Syria should be deprived of citizenship because their father was killed, went missing or is a foreign national.”