French far-right leader Jordan Bardella is facing new accusations of having made antisemitic remarks as a teenager, after French media publish extracts from previously unaired conversations online.

The 31-year-old top ally of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing after allegations emerged in September that he made conspiracist comments about Jewish people on Facebook in 2013.

Bardella, tipped to become prime minister if Le Pen wins next year, has denied any wrongdoing when he was an activist for the National Front — now renamed the National Rally amid a broader push to distance the party from its antisemitic past.

Investigative website Mediapart and daily Le Monde publish what they describe as more antisemitic comments Bardella made in private Facebook conversations with a high school acquaintance the year he turned 18.

“It is Zionists who head banks” and seek a “new world order with Jerusalem as a capital,” he’s quoted as writing.

Bardella has already filed two legal complaints against Mediapart over its previous publication of allegedly antisemitic comments.

Bardella, through a lawyer, categorically denies the new accusations, denouncing them as “an unacceptable intent to cause harm.”