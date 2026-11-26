Anti-Israel protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday during a rally targeting an event showcasing Israeli real estate at a kosher deli in a Jewish neighborhood of New York City, leading to several arrests.

The hardline anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda organized the rally, saying it was to protest the marketing of real estate in Israel and West Bank settlements, though the event organizer denied settlements were included. In the build-up to the event, held at the kosher Essen NY Deli in Midwood, Brooklyn, pro-Israel activists asked people to go to the restaurant in a show of support, and a parallel fundraising event was reportedly held there on behalf of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Many protesters and many supporters of the deli arrived, leading to tense jostling as police worked to keep the two sides apart.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Pal-Awda had claimed that the event would market properties in Israeli settlements and in Jerusalem.

“New Yorkers will not stay silent when Zionists use local businesses and houses of worship to sell stolen Palestinian land,” it wrote in another post. “We’ll be on the streets protesting ethnic cleansing being facilitated in our city.”

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The real estate event, organized by realty firm CapitIL, was held in a private room. A representative of CapitIL told the Jerusalem News Syndicate that properties in the West Bank were not being promoted at the event.

An Essen Deli representative, who identified himself only as Yitzy, told the Yeshiva World News outlet that in response, the restaurant mounted a fundraiser in which it sold 600 hot dogs at $3 apiece, with proceeds going to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters SHOVE barricades as police struggle to keep them in place while Essen Deli event attendees leave the event protesters describe as "Land Sale" – Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/XurcX8zqSU Advertisement — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

Video from the scene of the demonstration showed the protesters shoving metal police barricades as officers struggled to push back.

“Fuck you Zionist pigs,” one of the protesters shouted, according to the footage.

Another shouted, “Fucking Nazi pieces of shit,” at Jewish men leaving the event.

“Intifada revolution,” the protesters chanted.

The protesters also held signs criticizing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Anti-Zionist groups have targeted Mamdani in recent weeks due to his perceived support for law enforcement.

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Other video showed Jewish counter-protesters lighting a Palestinian flag on fire and chanting, “Burn that shit.”

The pro-Israel counter-protesters waved Israeli and American flags and chanted, “USA,” the video showed.

NOW: Pro-Israel supporters light a Palestine flag on fire outside of Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn as the two sides clash during Palestine "Land Sale" Protest pic.twitter.com/v2ZQx6QIe8 — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

According to the Yeshiva World News, a Jewish teenager was among those arrested, for burning the Palestinian flag.

Other videos showed the two sides shoving each other and shouting as the Jewish crowd chanted, “Am Yisrael chai,” Hebrew for “The people of Israel live.”

Police were also seen scuffling with the anti-Zionist protesters and arresting several of them.

At least one protester waved a flag for Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese terror group, according to the Yeshiva World News media outlet.

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NOW: Clashes and multiple ARRESTS outside Essen Deli in Midwood Brooklyn, where Pro-Palestine protesters called for action against "Land Sale" pic.twitter.com/RVEOPyKumM — Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 26, 2026

Protesters regularly target real estate events that sometimes include properties in Israeli-controlled areas of the West Bank.

The real estate events, and protests, usually take place in Jewish areas, including in and around synagogues, and tend to draw Jewish counter-protesters, leading to vitriolic clashes.

Pal-Awda has protested in Jewish neighborhoods and outside synagogues several times in recent years. The protests often feature explicit support for terror groups and antisemitic harassment of Jewish residents.

In May, Pal-Awda organized what developed into a violent protest targeting an event marketing Israeli real estate held at the Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Synagogues rent out space to the real estate groups, which also market homes in West Bank settlement blocs.

In a series of posts on X ahead of Wednesday’s event, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said four people were arrested. She backed the police for engaging the protesters and vowed, “We will not be intimidated and we will not allow a repeat of the 1930’s!”

In a video posted to X ahead of the event, she called on people to rally in support of the deli, saying, “Protesting Jewish-owned businesses under the guise of fabricated claims is nothing more than antisemitism.”

New York state senator Sam Sutton, whose district includes the Midwood location of the deli, had said that he was coordinating with NYPD ahead of the demonstration.

“The right to peacefully protest is fundamental, but it must never serve as a shield for constant harassment,” Sutton was quoted as saying by JNS.

This week’s rally was the first significant anti-Zionist protest since Mamdani announced sweeping changes to the NYPD’s handling of protests last week, although those changes have not yet taken effect.

The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group — which has regularly policed pro-Palestinian protests, and was disbanded by Mamdani following calls from those activists — reportedly policed the Wednesday event. According to the New York Post, the unit can only be deployed with authorization by the mayor.