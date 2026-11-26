Tensions are mounting within the ultra-Orthodox Shas party over whether to support the formation of a government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, with several members of the party’s ruling Council of Torah Sages and heads of Sephardic yeshivas expressing support for such a move in recent days, according to a Channel 13 news report.

Unlike United Torah Judaism, which has entered talks on joining an Eisenkot-led alliance, Shas has thus far insisted that it will continue its years-long alliance with caretaker prime minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We don’t understand his insistence on sticking with Netanyahu,” a senior member of the sages council says of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. “If Rabbi Lando and the Hasidic spiritual leaders approve a government with the ‘change bloc,’ we will immediately demand that the Council of Torah Sages convene. Everything must be done to save the Torah world.”

While Deri has repeatedly ruled out joining an Eisenkot-led government, previous reports have indicated that Shas would be unlikely to oppose its formation if the spiritual leaders of fellow Haredi party United Torah Judaism give their approval.

UTJ has been engaged in intensive informal negotiations with Yashar over a framework deal that would effectively preserve sweeping military draft exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students in exchange for backing Eisenkot’s bid to form a government.

UTJ lawmakers are reportedly seeking permission from their rabbinic leaders, including Lando, the leading authority of the party’s non-Hasidic Degel HaTorah faction, to formally open coalition negotiations.

According to Channel 13, Deri said yesterday morning that “if the Shas rabbis force us to support a new government, it will be very difficult for me to remain in politics.”

The remarks come weeks after the Council of Torah Sages rejected Deri’s request to resign as party chairman following Shas’s dismal showing in the October 27 election, which saw its parliamentary representation shrink from 11 seats to six. Much of the party’s electoral support is thought to have shifted to Likud and the far-right Otzma Yehudit.