Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on Wednesday delivered a massive blow to the prosecution, indicating there was little chance of a conviction in the most serious of the three cases and urging that it should be dropped, while suggesting there was likely no crime at all in a second case.

In a speech following the court’s statement, Netanyahu struck a defiant and aggrieved tone.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s political rivals are intensifying their efforts to muster a coalition to unseat him. Avigdor Liberman predicted that the anti-Netanyahu Zionist bloc would be able to swear in a government by the end of next week, and an unconfirmed report indicated that would-be prime minister Gadi Eisenkot would seek to do so by next Wednesday.

We also discuss developments on the Iran and Gaza fronts. Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a briefing that Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons, adding that Jerusalem will act when it determines action is needed, not based on any political considerations.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Judges suggest most serious case against Netanyahu be dropped, in huge win for PM, blow to prosecution

Netanyahu demands end to trial that ‘tore the people apart’ after court urges dropping most charges

Former deputy AG urges prosecution to drop key Netanyahu charges, blames ‘groupthink’

Netanyahu is attacking the prosecutors of his corruption trial. Maybe he should thank them

Amid politicized debate in US and Israel, Katz warns Iran developing chemical weapons

Kushner: Israel must escape ‘constant wartime mindset, focus on economic diplomacy’

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and edited by Ari Schlacht.

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