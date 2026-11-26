An Arab Israeli academic who was arrested and questioned by police over suspicions of taking part in an alleged foreign plot to drive up Arab turnout in last month’s Knesset election was freed on Tuesday after 10 days in custody, according to the Islamist faction he leads and his lawyer.

Police and the Shin Bet arrested Ibrahim Abu Jaber at his home in Kafr Qasim in central Israel on November 14 on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent. Abu Jaber is the acting head of the self-styled Wafaa and Islah (Loyalty and Reform) Party, which boycotts Israeli elections.

According to Haaretz, the allegations involved a conversation Abu Jaber had with a Hamas representative at a conference in Jordan ahead of the October 27 election.

The representative allegedly tried to persuade Abu Jaber to get Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, to urge supporters to go to the polls on October 27, in a break with the northern branch’s traditional boycott of Israeli elections, Haaretz reported.

Ultimately, neither the Islamic Movement’s northern branch nor the Wafaa and Islah Party broke with their customary boycotts.

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The Shin Bet, in a statement, declined to elaborate on its interrogation of Abu Jaber but said he was questioned on “security suspicions” as part of the agency’s “probe of suspected foreign subterfuge and influence in the context of the election.”

In a video statement following his release, Abu Jaber thanked supporters and said his arrest and interrogation were “nothing short of political persecution.”

“And the proof is that I, praise God, have been released from custody without any conditions or restrictions,” he added.

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صور| شخصيات سياسية ومجتمعية تزور القائم بأعمال رئيس حزب الوفاء والإصلاح، البروفيسور إبراهيم أبو جابر، بعد الإفراج عنه. pic.twitter.com/ut5nYP1qMG — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) November 24, 2026

Abu Jaber, 68, holds a doctorate in international relations from Frankfurt’s Goethe University and has worked as a lecturer at Ben-Gurion University in his native Beersheba and at An-Najah University in the northern West Bank’s Nablus, according to a CV from the Palestinian institution.

His Wafaa and Islah faction was launched in 2016 by prominent supporters of the Islamic Movement’s northern branch, which Israel had proscribed the previous year.

The Islamic Movement in Israel split into a northern and southern branch in 1996. The more moderate southern branch is affiliated with the traditionalist Arab party Ra’am, which seeks to join the government and mounted an unprecedented run with a Zionist former lawmaker at No. 2 on its slate.

The Wafaa and Islah faction held a reception for Abu Jaber at his hometown on Tuesday that was attended by Sami Abou Shahadeh, head of the Arab-majority Joint List party’s Palestinian nationalist Balad faction, according to photos published by Wafaa and Islah.

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Also in attendance was Balad lawmaker Bakhar Awawdeh, who was voted into the Knesset on October 27.

Awawdeh became the highest-ranking Balad member on the Joint List’s slate when Abou Shahadeh dropped out, after the Supreme Court indicated it would uphold the Central Elections Committee vote to disqualify Abou Shahadeh over purported support for armed conflict against Israel.

Shin Bet head David Zini sought to interrogate Abou Shahadeh, Ra’am head Mansour Abbas and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi as part of the election interference probe, but Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara pushed back because Zini had no proof of wrongdoing, according to Hebrew media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority on the heels of massive Arab turnout, has seized on the allegations to claim Ra’am and the Joint List “stole” the election.