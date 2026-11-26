Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
EU chief urges ‘pressure’ on Iran after Italians killed in drone strike
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for more pressure on Tehran after two Italians were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.
“We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbors and our partners in the Gulf. Today’s events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all,” von der Leyen writes on X.
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