A US-based research institute asserts that Iran is currently rapidly building an underground facility directly between its two main nuclear sites.

The Institute for Science and International Security publishes a report based on satellite imagery from Vantor Technologies purporting to reveal a new facility “exactly midway” between Pickaxe Mountain and the Isfahan nuclear site.

According to ISIS, the facility in question “is unusual for its speed of construction,” noting the first signs in mid-December 2025, a new road in January 2026 toward a tunnel system and signs of a second tunnel emerging in June 2026.

ISIS says the facility’s function “is not clear at this time” but asserts that “a nuclear purpose cannot be ruled out.”

The think tank says that Iran has recently begun work on a security barrier around the outer perimeter of the facility.

The Behjatabad Underground Facility (first identified by @BenTzionMacales) is a buried hardened facility built into a mountain that is undergoing rapid construction. Iran is known to have established a multitude of dispersed facilities of this type, but this facility is unusual… pic.twitter.com/AtDTjs7ojq — Inst for Science (@TheGoodISIS) November 25, 2026