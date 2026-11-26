An anti-Israel ad aired last night during a Thanksgiving special broadcast of the US comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

The 30-second ad shows an American girl saving up money for a $400 bicycle.

“Over a year, she saved $400 for a new bicycle,” a narrator says.

The footage then cuts to a girl in Gaza, standing on crutches and missing a leg, amid rubble.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the narrator says.

The ad directs viewers to a campaign called “No More for Israel” that accuses Israel of “genocide” and instructs visitors to contact their congressional representative to oppose aid to Israel

The ad, first reported yesterday by Semafor, was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project,