Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Yair Golan’s Democrats announce in a joint statement that they have struck a coalition agreement, with the left-wing party set to receive four ministerial portfolios, according to a subsequent statement issued by the Democrats.

The announcement comes just hours after Yashar announced the resumption of coalition negotiations with the party, after Golan froze them Tuesday ostensibly in protest of Yashar’s ongoing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud over the formation of a possible unity government.

According to the Democrats’ statement, the four portfolios are an “expanded” national security portfolio; labor and welfare — currently two separate ministries slated to merge as part of the Eisenkot-led bloc’s plans to pare down a bloated government; communications; and culture and sports, with the latter encompassing “a new democracy directorate.”

The party will also oversee the Social Equality Ministry, though the wording of the statement suggests that it will be merged into one of the four portfolios, most likely labor and welfare.

Notably, the Democrats will not receive the education portfolio, despite earlier Hebrew media reports to the contrary, suggesting it may be retained by Yashar, nor will it receive the justice portfolio for which it also campaigned, which is expected to be given either to Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu or also kept by Yashar.

The Democrats party acknowledges having sought the justice portfolio but says its commitment to establishing a government of change and “national responsibility require us to act swiftly, reach agreements and demonstrate a willingness to compromise.”

The party says the agreement includes “a commitment to fully repeal the judicial overhaul, safeguard the independence of the judiciary and secure important achievements for Israeli society, Israeli democracy and Arab society.”

“In doing so, we are paving the way for ending the Netanyahu government and saving Israeli democracy,” the party says, adding that the sides are working to finalize the remaining details ahead of signing the agreement.

The party will also chair the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, have a representative on the Judicial Selection Committee, and receive the post of minister liaising between the government and the Knesset.