Emirati airline flydubai has resumed ticket sales for flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv starting next Thursday, December 3, nearly two months after suspending operations following an attempted terror attack aboard one of its planes.

An Israeli source with knowledge of the details confirms to The Times of Israel that the airline’s return has been approved, following Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s decision this week to allow flights to resume subject to clearance from the Shin Bet, Mossad and National Security Council.

The source adds the approval was made “under new security arrangements,” while Israeli carriers remain unable to fly to Dubai.

The move comes after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry figures returned from Dubai following talks with Emirati aviation officials on implementing security measures that would allow both flydubai and Israeli carriers to resume flights between the cities.

Flydubai’s flights to Israel were suspended on September 30 after an Omani co-pilot attempted to crash his plane, killing all of the crew and passengers, most of whom were Israeli, before being thwarted by the plane’s captain and several passengers.