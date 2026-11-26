Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Kuwait says 4 injured in Iranian drone attack
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry says four people have been injured in an Iranian attack.
Authorities in the Gulf state say the army detected a number of drones within its airspace and dealt with them.
The nature of the injuries is not immediately clear.
Meanwhile, Saudi civil defense authorities have issued an alert in the coastal Jazan region, which has been targeted repeatedly by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
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